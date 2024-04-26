Obituary of Jose Mendoza, 84

– Our beloved father, grandfather, and husband to our mother Betty of 60 years, Jose (Joe) Mendoza, passed away at 84 on April 14, 2024, in San Luis Obispo.

Joe, one of four children, was born and raised in South Central Los Angeles in 1939. He graduated from Fremont High School in 1956 before attending the Los Angeles Trade School for Architectural Drafting. He later joined the Air Force and exhibited his leadership skills in several positions. He proudly served his country while stationed in Guam and eventually Vandenberg Air Force Base with the 1st Strategic Aerospace Division.

After serving in the Air Force, Joe met Betty Williams, and they married in Las Vegas, NV, at the “Little White Chapel” on Feb.8, 1964. They lived in Lynwood and Long Beach, CA, before moving to Orange County in 1966, raising two sons, David and Tommy.

Joe worked as a design draftsman and product engineer with Purex and AquaFlo pool supply manufacturers. After retiring in 1998, he and Betty moved to Paso Robles. There, he stayed busy in the community, working as a course marshall at Hunter Ranch Golf Course and a shuttle driver with Ride-On Transportation.

Joe loved vacationing in Cabo, camping with Betty, playing golf, spending time with his kids and grandkids, visiting friends and neighbors, and working in his yard. He loved sports and was a lifelong Dodgers fan. He was known by all for his kindness and sense of humor, along with his handsome mustache and groomed hair that he cut himself.

Along with Betty, David, and Tom, his family includes his two daughters-in-law, Terrilynn Mendoza and Alison Bell, and six grandchildren: Danielle, Isabelle, Savannah, Ella, Marco, and Mia. We miss him deeply. The family will be holding a private Celebration of Life.

Rest in Peace Joe.

