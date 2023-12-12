Obituary of Judy Pollock Hallam

– Judy Pollock Hallam, of Paso Robles, CA, passed away Nov. 15, 2023. Judy was previously a resident of Meriden, NH before moving to Paso Robles.

Judy was born in Newburgh, NY, October 1948, to Marie Upton Pollock and Irving Davis Pollock. Judy grew up in Wheaton, IL, Houston, TX, and East Fishkill, NY. She graduated from Green Mountain College in Poultney, VT, and continued her studies at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, CO. Judy, and her husband, Philip, eventually settled in Meriden, NH after living in Florida and Georgia. Her last residence was in Paso Robles to be closer to her extended family.

Judy’s love of travel brought her to Greece, Bahrain, Dubai, Ireland and the United Kingdom. The Yorkshire Dales held a special place in Judy’s heart. Her love for history and ancestral research was a passion she pursued for our family. Judy’s life was filled with the love and loyalty of the beloved dogs she shared with Phil: Gus, Petey, Rocky, Sonia, and dear Albee. Jack, Treasure, and Harley were with her until the end.

Judy is survived by her sisters, Candace Marie Pollock of Cleveland, OH, and Dawn Pollock Gregory and Dawn’s husband, Steve Gregory, of Paso Robles, CA. Judy dearly loved her nephews and their wives: Gere and Erika Hawley of Sandpoint, ID, and Travis Hawley and Seisha Graf of Paso Robles, CA; and her cousin James Edward Snyder of Silverthorne, CO.

Judy and Philip Glendon Hallam were married for 52 years. We thank Phil, for being a part of our family and always being there for Judy, her sisters, and “the boys”. Thank you Rachel Stoddard, Alice Best, Becky Blythe, and Susan Hallam, for your deep friendship for Judy.

Judy’s passion for watercolor painting, colored pencil, and jewelry making focused on the beauty of nature. Judy was creative in every aspect of her life from art to cooking to decorating. Her art was shown in galleries in Bahrain, Dubai, the UK, Atlanta, GA, New Hampshire and California.

Judy was an activist for accessibility for people with disabilities. She impacted her community locally and regionally. Judy was instrumental in enacting a NH law making it illegal to park in the striped area next to handicap parking. One of Judy’s main goals was to make Meriden Public Library, NH accessible to all. Judy was active in the Multiple Sclerosis Society of New England.

Our family sincerely appreciated the tender care provided by her caregivers, especially Maria Gutierrez, Melissa, Hatziri, Alexa, Emma, and Heather. Thank you to Bernadette & Ellen, Judy’s caregivers in Meriden, NH. Katie Colvard, PA, Lisa Hernandez, RN, and Hospice, thank you for looking out for Judy’s health.

Judy’s determination and strength of character were balanced by her graciousness and her witty sense of humor. Judy was braver than anyone we know.

We will remember Judy for the love she held for her entire family, her friends, and her caregivers. Judy was a person of exceptional beauty, both inside and out. Judy, we will never forget you.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media