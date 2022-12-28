Obituary of Julie Ann Stanhope, 65

Julie Ann Stanhope

Templeton, California

– Julie Ann Stanhope, 65, left this world for a better place on November 16, 2022 in Templeton, California. Her loving husband of 35 years, Patrick Stanhope, was by her side.

Julie was born to Nancy and Pete Carlson in February of 1957 on Coronado Island, San Diego. Her early childhood was spent between West Covina, California and Casa Grande, Arizona where Pete was involved in agriculture. Julie’s younger brother, Chuck Carlson, was born in 1958. She eventually moved to Reedley, California with her family and her father continued his successful career in agriculture growing a variety of citrus fruits and avocados. Later, she graduated from Reedley High School. After graduating from high school, she moved to San Luis Obispo, California to attend California Polytechnic State University. While there, she studied early childhood education. During her time in high school and college, Julie made many lifelong friends.

Throughout her life, it became clear that anyone who met Julie, loved her and had made a friend for life. In 1985, her son Nathaniel William, was born. As the first child, Nathaniel brought enormous joy to the entire family. In 1985, Julie met her second husband and soulmate, Patrick Stanhope. It quickly became clear that they were meant to be and would spend the rest of their lives together. They were married on February 20, 1988 in Templeton, California. Shortly after, they bought their forever home in Templeton. In 1988, they welcomed their daughter, Carlson “Carlie” Jane to the world. Together they raised Nathaniel and Carlie in their beloved small town of Templeton. As a family, they shared many, many cherished memories – including day trips to the coast or renting a beach house in Cayucos, California during the summer, holidays spent with the entire extended family, camping trips, and many weekends spent golfing as a family. These memories will always be remembered with immense joy.

In 1994, at the young age of 38, Julie received a shocking and devastating breast cancer diagnosis. Although it was an extremely challenging period in her life, she received wonderful support from family and friends. She bravely fought and conquered the disease. She remained cancer-free for the remainder of her life.

There are so many things that Julie will be remembered for. She will be remembered for her endless love of cooking. She could easily toss ingredients and recipes together from memory and without measuring a single thing. She had a real gift for food, and those who enjoyed one of her meals never forgot it – her meals were always memorable and created from a place of deep love.

Julie also had a unique and unforgettable eye for interior design. She delighted in creating gorgeous flower arrangements from her own yard, finding small decorative trinkets to add to her home, and finding the perfect piece of furniture, artwork, or plant to make her beautiful house even more of a “home.”

Julie put her education to use when she started her own daycare business in 1991. She continued this business for many years. She became a “second mother” to all of the children who attended her daycare throughout the years. “Momma Julie” will be deeply missed by all of the children, many of whom are now adults with their own children, for many years to come.

Later in life, Julie worked a variety of fun and interesting jobs within the community. She spent many years working at Templeton Market and Deli. While there, she created many memorable and delicious dishes for the deli. She was a joy to be around and made any working environment a fun, warm, and creative place to be.

In 2020, Julie’s and Patrick’s first grandchild, Finn, was born to parents Carlie and Chandler. Finn brought an unmeassurable amount of joy to Julie. She relished her time with him whether they were picking tomatoes from the garden, looking for lizards around the yard, swimming, or playing at the park. She was truly meant to be a grandmother or “Jammie” to Finn.

Although she accomplished so much in her life, perhaps what she will be most remembered for was her extremely loving, kind, and generous spirit. Julie went above and beyond for her family and friends to ensure that they knew they were loved.

Whether she made a phone call or sent a card in the mail, delivered holiday oranges and avocados to friends and neighbors, or found a small, thoughtful gift for a family member…she was always thinking of others and ways to make them feel loved. Her warm spirit was contagious to all, and she will be deeply, deeply missed by those who knew her.

Julie is survived by her parents Nancy and Pete Carlson, her husband Patrick Stanhope, her children Nathaniel Stanhope, Carlie and (Chandler) Moore, her grandson Finn, her brother Chuck Carlson, her Uncle Dave Carlson, her niece Kasandra Carlson Zimbron, and her cousin Judy Peden. We will always treasure and carry her smile and spirit in our hearts.

There will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Julie Stanhope to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at www.bcrf.org.

