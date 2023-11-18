Obituary of Karen Jacob Young, 71

– After a long and valiant battle with cancer, Karen “Susie” Jacob Young passed from this life into a new beginning on Aug. 29, 2023, at age 71.

She was born in Provo, Utah, on Nov. 26, 1951. Her family relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she graduated from Western High School. Her son John was born in 1969. She married Robert Joseph Young in 1972 in Las Vegas, where the family made their home for several years. In time, they moved to the Tahoe City area in CA, where Karen excelled as a food server at The Pfeifer House, a high-end German restaurant. She was regularly requested by restaurant guests because of her perky personality and skillful service. Karen also worked alongside her husband on various masonry projects throughout the area, creating exquisite stonework.

The family later moved to Palm Springs, CA, where Karen and Robert’s masonry accomplishments expanded and truly shined. At this time, Karen also worked as a favored server at Las Casuelas Restaurant in Cathedral City, continuing to touch the hearts of many.

The family later returned to Las Vegas where her grandson Danny was born in 1989. In 1992, Karen’s daughter Bobbi Alise arrived, a surprise gift to Karen and her husband. Karen was a loving and supportive mother and grandmother, and her personality, constancy, and nurturing is evident in her children and grandson today. During this time, Karen was employed by the Riviera Hotel accounts receivable department. Bright and gregarious, Karen soon became a reliable and competent member of the hotel’s workforce.

In 2000, the family moved to the area near Lake Nacimiento in central California. Following her husband’s death, in 2004 Karen along with her young daughter, moved to the city of Paso Robles where Karen was hired by Greater California Financial Services. Again, she excelled at her work, always able to become a reliable and valued employee wherever she was employed.

After 17 years with GCFS, she retired in 2022, leaving behind an extensive career of unparalleled work ethic alongside a bright, unmistakable personality that was one of a kind. Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Weston “Wes” and Nellie “Jerry” Jacob, and husband, Robert Joseph Young. She is survived by her daughter Bobbi Alise Young, her son John Long and grandson Danny Young, her sister Christine “Chris” Jacob, and brothers Boyd Jacob and wife Carla and Ronnie Jacob and wife Jane. Karen was a favorite aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and their spouses and children.

Our beloved Karen was a woman of force, wit, and ingenuity. She was a fabulous cook, and each year her home was the place to be on Thanksgiving Day — a time of reunion always. Karen made friends easily through her accepting and non-judgemental mindset. She was a consummately good listener, empathizer, friend, caregiver, supporter, and a consistently welcoming blessing to us all. She will be sorely missed by the many who were fortunate to have known her.

Condolences to the family may be mailed to Bobbi Young in the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service, 7905 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. Services will be held at a date to be determined and announced on the Blue Sky website.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media