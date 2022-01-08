Obituary of Karen Lee Marrs, 80

– Karen Lee Marrs left this world and her beloved husband, Phillip, and her family and friends on Jan. 3, 2022, she was 80 years old. Karen and Phillip were married 60 wonderful and adventurous years.

Karen was born in Paso Robles Ca. on Nov. 1,1941 to Martha and George (Duke) Bayne. She was the oldest of 2 girls. Lynda Kay was the youngest. Karen’s father passed away at an early age and her mother re-married adding a younger sister Colleen and brother Kevin to their family. Karen went to school in Paso Robles and later became a hair stylist. It was love at first sight when she met Phillip Marrs and they were married soon after. The couple raised three children, two girls Debra and Dayna and one boy Duke.

Karen and Phillip lived in Paso Robles on an almond farm where they enjoyed buying and selling antiques until 1997 when they moved to Kalama Washington to be near their children and grandchildren. Karen’s greatest happiness was when she was with her very close family. She loved gathering for holidays, birthdays or just for fun which they did often. Karen and Phillip also had a passion for antiques and made it a lucrative business. They spent many years and had many adventures buying and selling antiques which they sold at shows and sales throughout several states.

Karen is survived by her husband Phillip L Marrs, daughter Debra Dee Nelson and husband Ron, daughter Dayna Daye Duarte, Son Duke Marrs and wife Karen, Grandson Michael Woodruff and wife Casey, Grandson Cole Blackburn, granddaughter Elizabeth Lee Marrs and partner Andy, grandson Bayne Marrs and wife Kindra, granddaughter Jillian Lee Butler and partner James, great-grandchildren Hailey, Ryder, Loula and Quincy and sister Colleen Bertoni and husband Jeff and brother Kevin Brush and wife Jennifer.

Karen is now reunited with her father George(Duke)Bayne and her sister Lynda Kay Wasley.

A private family celebration of life for Karen will be held in January.

