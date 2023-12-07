Obituary of Karla Newbold Collinsworth, 94

– Karla Newbold Collinsworth (Waller), 94, of Paso Robles, passed away on Nov. 18, 2023. Karla was born on Dec. 1, 1928, to Charles William Newbold and Daisy Lucille Sherwin in Coalinga. Karla graduated from Coalinga High School and in 1954 married her husband of 57 years, Bill Collinsworth.

After the passing of her first husband in 2002, Karla’s adventurous spirit took her to live in Florida where she married Donald “Don” Waller. Karla enjoyed her life in sunny Weeki Wachee, Florida, but returned to her longtime home of Paso Robles upon Don’s passing in 2015.

Aside from being a longtime resident of Paso Robles, Karla was a dedicated genealogist and accomplished business woman. In 1980s, she and her husband owned and operated the Shell Beach Motel, and in 1996 they opened the Antique Emporium Mall on Park and 13th street in downtown Paso Robles. Karla is preceded in death by her husband William “Bill” Collinsworth and her youngest son William “Bill” Collinsworth, Jr. She is survived by her two sons, Kerry and Kenneth “Ken” Collinsworth, 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service will be held on Feb. 16 at the Pine Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made in her name to Hospice of SLO County or to the Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles. Arrangements are under the direction of Chapel of the Roses of Atascadero.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media