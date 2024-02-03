Obituary of Kathleen Ann O’Malley Camarena, 75

– It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kathleen “Kathy” Ann O’Malley Camarena (Jan 10,1949), a beloved member of our community on Jan. 16 2024 in Paso Robles, CA.

Kathy’s life was marked by her unwavering care and dedication to her family, friends, and notably, her community. Her deep religious faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses guided her every action, and she was a shining example of love and commitment.

Kathy’s superior skill as a crafter, particularly in sewing and quilting, brought joy and beauty to those around her. Her creations were a testament to her talent and attention to detail, leaving a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to receive them. She could redesign any wedding dress to make a bride feel beautiful or resize complicated clothing to perfectly fit any body type. Her outstanding quilts are cherished as works of great beauty and function by all who received them.

Her lively nature, coupled with her sense of humor, made her a cherished presence in the lives of those who knew her. She always put the needs of others—her family, her friends, her faith community—over her own needs, continually lending a hand or caring for someone in physical or spiritual distress.

Kathy was highly regarded within her faith community for her wisdom and thoughtfulness in addressing problems. She had a unique ability to find solace and guidance in religious texts, illuminating the way forward in daily life for herself and others. Her contributions were deeply appreciated and will be sorely missed.

Kathy was a deeply committed member of Canoga Park and Woodland Hills congregation in the San Fernando Valley as well as the Paso Robles congregation in the Central Coast

Kathleen’s passing leaves a void that cannot be filled. She will be forever missed by her loving family, dear friends, and everyone whose lives she touched. Her legacy of love, kindness, and dedication to her community will continue to inspire us all.

May Kathleen rest in eternal peace, knowing that her impact on this world will never be forgotten.

Kathleen is survived by her loving husband Richard Camarena, sons Sean and Christopher Camarena, Mother Elinor Hekelnkaemper, Brothers Sam, James, and David.

A funeral service will be held in their honor at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Sat. Feb 3 at 2901 Gilead Ln @ 1 p.m.

