Obituary of Keith Damian Doshier, 59

Keith Damian Doshier

Sept. 28, 1963 – March 3, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Keith Damian Doshier, 59, of Atascadero passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on March 3, 2023, after a courageous battle with ALS.

Keith was born on Sept. 28, 1963, in Fresno, California. He was raised in Atascadero, California, and graduated from Atascadero High School in 1981. He attended Cuesta College and played on their golf team. Keith started brewing his own beer in the 80s, long before microbrews gained popularity. He was employed for 25 years as a Professional Golf Association (PGA) Member at Chalk Mountain Golf Course in Atascadero and The Links Course in Paso Robles. Keith then worked as an award-winning salesman for Lawson Products.

It was through their mutual love of golf that Keith met and married the love of his life, Tammy, in 1991. Together, they built a good life and traveled to many places. One of their dream trips was to Ireland in 1994, to drink beer in authentic pubs and golf on beautiful courses.

Keith was an amazing husband, an unconditionally loving father, a loyal family member, and a true friend. He had a beautiful smile that welcomed you every time you saw him. He was well-liked, caring, dedicated, compassionate, and full of useless information that made him a winner on trivia night. He was a damn good handyman as long as you didn’t expect him to be fast, because perfection took time and multiple trips to the hardware store.

Keith was passionate about golf, beer, Irish music and heritage, old movies, History, politics, debating any subject, and educating people on how to pour the perfect pint. He enjoyed hosting get-togethers in his private Irish pub. For Keith, a good day was any day that ended with a great beer and good conversation.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Louise Doshier. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Tammy Doshier, and their son, Dylan Doshier; Keith’s siblings, Lucia, Lynn, Lori and Steven; the Renfro family, Carolyn, Todd, DeAnna, Robyn, Karen and Jenna. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mass will be held at St. Williams Parish in Atascadero, at 12 p.m., on March 17. A celebration of life will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Wild Fields Brewhouse.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Keith’s name to ALS Association Golden West Chapter, PO Box 7082, Woodland Hills, CA, 91365.

For additional information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 13, 2023.

