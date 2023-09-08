Paso Robles News|Friday, September 8, 2023
You are here: Home » Obituaries » Obituary of Kenneth Gordon Ramey, 94
  • Follow Us!

Obituary of Kenneth Gordon Ramey, 94 

Posted: 5:55 am, September 8, 2023 by News Staff

funeral flowers obituary

March 13, 1929 – April 1, 2023

– Kenneth Gordon Ramey 94 died April 1, 2023, at Twin Cities Hospital. He was born in Redwood Falls, MN on March 13, 1929, to Myrtle Ramey. When he was three years old he, along with his three older brothers, moved to Oakland, Calif., where he attended school. He married Darlene Smith on May 2, 1964, in Oakland. He had two children, Jeffery Charles, and Vicki Eileen, from a previous marriage.

He was in banking for many years in the Bay Area and was then transferred to LA headquarters. After leaving banking he went back to school. He attended Glendale J.C. and then San Franciso State where he graduate Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Spanish North American history and a minor in creative arts with a special focus in photography.

After graduation, he continued on with the master’s program. Eventually, he and his wife, Darlene, moved to San Miguel in 1983 to have a place in the country where they could have horses. After back surgery and open heart surgery, he had to give up the place in the country and moved into town in Paso Robles in 1997 where he lived until his passing.

 

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Obituaries
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.