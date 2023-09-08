Obituary of Kenneth Gordon Ramey, 94

March 13, 1929 – April 1, 2023

– Kenneth Gordon Ramey 94 died April 1, 2023, at Twin Cities Hospital. He was born in Redwood Falls, MN on March 13, 1929, to Myrtle Ramey. When he was three years old he, along with his three older brothers, moved to Oakland, Calif., where he attended school. He married Darlene Smith on May 2, 1964, in Oakland. He had two children, Jeffery Charles, and Vicki Eileen, from a previous marriage.

He was in banking for many years in the Bay Area and was then transferred to LA headquarters. After leaving banking he went back to school. He attended Glendale J.C. and then San Franciso State where he graduate Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. in Spanish North American history and a minor in creative arts with a special focus in photography.

After graduation, he continued on with the master’s program. Eventually, he and his wife, Darlene, moved to San Miguel in 1983 to have a place in the country where they could have horses. After back surgery and open heart surgery, he had to give up the place in the country and moved into town in Paso Robles in 1997 where he lived until his passing.

