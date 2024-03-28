Obituary of Kenneth ‘Smoke’ Johnson, 89

– Kenneth “Smoke” Johnson, 89, closed his final escrow on March 25, 2024, at home in Paso Robles, CA. Born on August 15, 1934, at their family home located at 1419 Spring St in Paso Robles, Calif. to Leland and Elsie Johnson. He was part of a Paso Robles/Templeton pioneer family with his great-grandfather Niels coming to the area in 1889.

Smoke met his wife Patty on the Verburg Ranch (now the Twist Ranch), her family ranch while meeting with her mother on a real estate deal. Her mother asked him for dinner that night and when he saw Patty, he did not recognize her as he had met her earlier that day while she was dirty and driving a tractor dressed like a man. They married at the Plymouth Congregational Church in Paso Robles, Calif., with a memorable reception at Madonna Inn.

He graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1952. He attended Spartan School of Aeronautics, graduating in 1958. He served on the academic advisor board for Cuesta College’s real estate program for two years. He was a member of the Paso Robles Elks Lodge, Paso Robles Jaycees, Pioneer Day Committee, and state and national real estate associations.

He served as the Exalted Ruler for the Paso Robles Elks Lodge in 2002-2003 and served as the treasurer and secretary for several terms. He was a past president of the Paso Robles Real Estate board and the California Farm and Land Bureau. He started attending the Paso Robles Trail Ride in 1967 and attended the ride as a visitor for the last time in 2022.

Ken was a U.S. Navy veteran, joining the Navy Reserve at the age of 20, he served a year on active duty in the Pacific in 1956.

Ken worked a variety of jobs after the service but ultimately found his calling in real estate. He was involved in the sales of many ranches and farms in the Paso Robles area during his 40 years as an agent and broker. He worked with Jayne Knight, and they ran Knight and Johnson Real Estate for several years. He also co-owned Shandon Star Nursery with his partner Ken Sinclair for several years selling live and cut Christmas trees.

Smoke is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patty; two children, William L. Johnson, Ph.D., MSCP, LCDR, USN(Ret) and Julie Bishop of Merced, Calif; Brigitta Gayton, CPA, and husband Bill; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers Clifford Johnson of Paso Robles, Calif., and Richard Johnson and wife Lana of Grants Pass, Oregon.

A celebration of life will be held in July or August.

