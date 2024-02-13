Obituary of Kent Barnet Terry, 76

Kent Barnet Terry

Oct. 22, 1947 – Jan. 9, 2024

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Kent Barnet Terry, age 76, of San Miguel, California passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Please join us at the Races for one last race on March 2, at 9 a.m. before the race in the Top Fuel Pits Famoso Dragstrip, located at 33559 Famoso Rd, McFarland, CA 93250.

