Obituary of Larry Matthews, 78

Obituary Larry Matthews

– Larry Matthews was born on June 30, 1945, in Carnegie, Oklahoma to parents Raymond and Alverna. Larry passed away on March 14, 2024, a few days after a cancer diagnosis. He is survived by his wife Cathy Matthews, sister Eyvonne Hart and brother Richard Matthews. His brother Donald Matthews is deceased. Larry is also survived by three grandchildren.

Larry had strong allegiance to the U.S. military in the Army and active-duty service in Vietnam. Once the military obligation was complete, he began his business as an electrician. His community service focused on the Lions Club, raising money for children’s programs. Throughout his life, Larry put the lives of others before his own. As a dear friend Marty Schacht shared lyrics from a song:

“Yeah, when I get where I’m going. There’ll be only happy tears. I’ll shed the sins and struggles I’ve carried all these years. And leave my heart wide open. I will love and have no fear. Don’t cry for me down there.”

A private family gathering will be held at a later date followed by a reception open to those who wish to share their memories. Details to come.

Donations may be made to the Paso Robles Bearcat Boosters and the Paso Robles Fire Department through the City of Paso Robles.

