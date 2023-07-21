Obituary of Larry Souza, 76

– Larry Souza, 76, formerly of Paso Robles, passed away on June 28, 2023, in Boerne, Texas where he had recently relocated. Larry, also known as “LS,” was born on June 22, 1947, in Hanford, Calif., to Edward Souza and Zephrina (Teixeira) Souza. In his youth in Stratford, he would work after school at the family business, Ed’s Service Station. He often enjoyed hamburgers and milkshakes at the adjacent Ed’s Drive-In, also owned by his family.

After graduating from Lemoore High School, Larry volunteered for the Army and served a term in Korea during the Vietnam era. Following his military discharge, his friend Butch Benito, who had just returned from Vietnam, introduced Larry to his sister, Sandra Benito. According to Sandy, she knew right away that Larry was the one for her.

At the time of his passing, Larry and Sandy had been married for 53 years. Together, they have four children: Kevin, Brian (Claudia), Jeffrey (Brenda), and Ashley Cansler (Jake). Larry was also blessed with six wonderful grandchildren: Grace, Giselle, Ethan, Megan, Ella, and Liv. If you asked them what they loved most about their “Pepa,” they would all mention the Christmas tradition of the “Lucky Chicken” container filled with dollars and quarters. Each grandchild took turns grabbing fistfuls of money. They also loved it when he would take all of them to the Paso candy store during their visits. They could pick out as much as they wanted of their favorite candies, much to the dismay of their parents. He was known for his gregarious nature, larger-than-life personality, and love for playing silly pranks and jokes. Above all, he will be remembered for his unconditional love for his family.

Larry had a professional career in banking and founded a farming equipment sales business. In 2008, he and Sandy moved to the Central Coast, where they, along with their daughter Ashley, established Hearing Solutions in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles. They sold the business in 2021, and recently relocated to Boerne, where Larry’s final wish to pass away in Texas was granted by God.

Larry is survived by his wife Sandra; his sons: Kevin, Brian, and Jeffrey; his daughter Ashley, brother-in-law Anthony (Butch) Benito (Kandee), niece Lisa Boullosa (Jeff), nephews Darin Martella and David Thomas (Cheryl). He is predeceased by his parents, sister Carol (Martella), twin brother Gary and younger brother Mark.

A Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Aug. 3 beginning at 10 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 202 West Kronkosky St., Boerne, Texas with a Celebration of Life luncheon to follow. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of Larry’s life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com.

