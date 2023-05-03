Obituary of Leonard Church Sutherland, 92

Leonard Church Sutherland

October 1, 1930 – April 15, 2023

Paso Robles, California

– Leonard was born in Brooklyn, NY and served in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Kearsarge CVS 33. In 1967, Len, his wife, and nine children moved to Paso Robles. Len was very proud of his Private Pilot’s License and grateful for the gift of 51 years of sobriety.

At Cuesta College Len studied electronics and telecommunications and his other interests included: astronomy, computer science, theater and dance.

Len is survived by younger sister, Helene Lombardi, preceded in death by father and mother, Leonard & Lillian Sutherland, sisters Jane Schryver and Leonore Ambrosio, and brothers Robert and William Sutherland.

He was also preceded in death by children Susan and Michael Sutherland, Catherine Liebman and his ex-wife Norinne, along with several son-in-laws, Rick, Scott, and Jim. Left behind are 6 children: Leonore Woolpert (Orren Euler), Leonard Sutherland, Jr. (Tara), Thomas Sutherland (Kathy), Penny Lorton (Rudy), Nancy Sutherland, Steven Sutherland (Dava) and 14 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be May 6, at 10 a.m. at Reis Family Mortuary, 991 Nipomo in San Luis Obispo, followed by a reception at the SLO Elks Lodge 222 Elks Ln. Leonard’s burial will be at the Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY on May 12, with Military Honors.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 2.

From Legacy.com.

