Obituary of Lloyd Brimhall, 80

– With sadness, we announce the passing of our loving husband, father, and brother, Lloyd Brimhall on April 27, 2023, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Lloyd was born in Paso Robles on April 13, 1943, to Ernest and Pearl Brimhall. He graduated from PRHS with the class of 1961. His mother was in the class of 1925. While a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Central America from 1962-65, he gained a love for the Hispanic people, culture, and language. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a major in Spanish in 1967. Lloyd served as an officer in the United States Air Force in various capacities and countries around the world, achieving the rank of Major.

During his time in the military, he earned two master’s degrees. Among other assignments, he taught Spanish at the Air Force Academy. He met the love of his life, Maria Graff, in Spain, and they were married in 1971. Together they delighted in the adventures of raising their family in Spain, Colorado, Panama, Peru, California, and England. When he was transferred from the Air Force Academy to Panama, Lloyd, and Maria loaded their two children, ages two and five, into their Dodge Aspen wagon. They drove from Colorado to Panama. After 17 days of travel, Lloyd said, “It was a great, trouble-free but exciting trip.” After 20 years in the Air Force, they settled in Arizona, and he pursued his passion for education with a Ph.D. in Education Leadership and then worked as an administrator at ASU for 15 years, and then for 5 years as a scholarship officer at the Arizona Community Foundation. Lloyd loved productive work, especially helping others in their educational goals. Even after retirement, he enjoyed staying busy in various work projects. He appreciates his mentors, supervisors, and colleagues from throughout his working life.

He was a devoted husband and exemplary father. He will be dearly missed by his wife Maria, and their children, Michelle (Shayne) of Gilbert, Ariz.; David (Erin) of Mesa, Ariz.; Joey (Rebecca) of Riverton, Utah; and Andrew (Jessica) of Tempe, Ariz.; and 11 grandchildren, each of them “his favorite.” He considers one of his greatest achievements to be raising his children into the good people they are today and that they have married well and happily. He served in church leadership around the world including as Bishop of his congregation in Tempe. Because of his Christian faith, and belief in the promises of Easter, his only regret is leaving his wife behind of 51 years, as they take this next journey alone. They loved traveling the world together and were united in purpose, constantly providing service to friends and family.

He loved and was loved by his siblings, all surviving him: Keith (Janet) of Alamo, Calif.; Verna of Provo, Utah; Jim of Paso Robles, and Peggy (Bob) of Orem, Utah. All who knew Lloyd will remember his endless positive attitude, peaceful nature, musical talents, sharp intellect, pleasant wit, impeccable integrity, and ability to lift everyone around him. On the recent Easter weekend, 83 descendants of Ernest and Pearl Brimhall and their families gathered in St. George, Utah to be with and honor Lloyd for his 80th Birthday. Interment will be in the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. His life was one of Love for his Family, Service to Country, Church, and Community.

