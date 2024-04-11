Obituary of Lola Mae Balson, 85

– Lola Mae Balson, 85, born in Butler, IN, passed on Friday, March 15, 2024, at home in her sleep.

Lola was married to Harry Balson, whom she met at Bible college. They went into the service of the Lord and served in many areas as pastors. She was a loving devoted wife and mother, as well as daughter and sister. The communities they served in will remember their tireless love and acceptance.

Lola also worked in the banking industry for over 40 years, going from a teller up to a regional manager. She was loved and appreciated by all her customers and employees because she treated them with the same kindness God had shown her.

She never missed an opportunity to help others and pass on God’s message. Those she has touched will remember her kindness and caring.

Lola is survived by her two sons, daughter-in-law, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother and father, sister and brother, husband Harry Balson, and son Michael Balson.

A memorial service will be held for Lola on Saturday, April 20th, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Family Worship Center, Paso Robles, Ca. Please come join us for a celebration of her life and bring any stories you have of her.

