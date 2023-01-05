Obituary of Lynda Lee Doolan, 80

Family plans to have a celebration of life in early Spring, Lyn’s favorite season

– Lynda “Lyn” Lee Doolan of Paso Robles, California passed peacefully on Dec. 12, 2022, with her husband, daughter, and son-in-law by her side.

Lyn was born in Wynnewood, Oklahoma June 7, 1942. In 1946, she and her family moved to Atascadero, Ca. She was raised by her mother Audrey M. Cowden and stepfather Charles F. Davis alongside older sister Donna and younger brother Michael. She graduated from Atascadero High School in 1960 and was proud to be a Greyhound. She then attended San Luis Obispo School of Cosmetology where she learned she had a knack for doing hair and furthered her career at salons in Atascadero and Paso Robles for approximately 45 years. She was beyond proud to be a hairdresser and was excited to go to work and help her clients look their best. Lyn could often be found gardening, crafting or spending time with loved ones. She adored her pets and took pleasure in spoiling them.

Lyn met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” W. Doolan and in 1970 they married and remained so for the rest of her life. Together they made a home built on love and respect for each other. In 1972 they had a daughter, Leah, and the three of them resided in Paso Robles, California. Chuck and Lyn spent 53 years honoring each other. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren Brett and Audrey.

Lynda was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, and sister Donna Hanlon. She is survived by her husband Chuck Doolan and daughter Leah Davis, grandchildren Brett C. Davis and Audrey L. Davis, as well as her brother Michael C. Davis.

The family plans to have a celebration of life in early Spring, Lyn’s favorite season.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media