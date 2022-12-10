Obituary of Marian Gill, 88

Memorial, celebration of life will be held Jan. 21, at First United Methodist Church of Atascadero

– Marian Evelyn Gill, 88, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Danville, Kentucky to the late Samuel Houston Wright and the late Phyllis Elizabeth Griffin Wright.

Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived by her husband of 65 years, Kenneth W. Gill; their two children: daughter Susie Gill and her husband, Andy Patterson of Atascadero, and her children Natalie (Shiloh) Kinney and Sarah (Travis) Dillard; Christie Kasteler and her husband Scott of Mesa, Ariz., and their children Ariane (Neal) Chipping, Jace (Camille) Kasteler, Haley (Darren) Haymond, Brett Kasteler and Matthew Kasteler; along with 12 great-grandchildren, Logan and Sawyer Kinney, Isaac Diller, Reese, Brynn, and James Chipping, Cole, Cade and Amelia Kasteler, Spencer, Bennett, and Eliza Haymond.

Marian graduated from California State College, Los Angeles with a degree in Education which she used throughout her life whether in the classroom, in establishing the beloved preschool located at the 1st United Methodist Church in Monterey Park, or with her continued work in education administration and curriculum development in the Montebello Unified School District from where she retired.

Marian was a faithful and devoted member of the United Methodist Church. Marian was a wonderful alto with a beautiful voice and cherished her time in her church choirs. Everyone who knew her, saw that Marian exemplified the commandment to Love God and Love Thy Neighbor throughout her life through her service to others in her community and by her involvement in many church committees at both the local and conference levels. She especially enjoyed her service on the Board of Trustees at the Claremont School of Theology in Claremont, California.

After retiring and moving to Atascadero from Southern California, Marian and Ken enjoyed exploring their new home and served as docents at beautiful Hearst Castle for many years. Marian additionally served as a volunteer at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton where she also served as President of that organization.

Marian loved to travel and explore her world. She truly believed that we are all one family and she was blessed to have had the opportunity to travel the United States and the world with her husband, family, and friends throughout her life.

A memorial and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the First United Methodist Church of Atascadero, located at 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422 at 10 am followed by a light luncheon in the Dexter fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Heifer International, https://www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html or to the First United Methodist Church of Atascadero, https://atascaderoumc.org/

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

