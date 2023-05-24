Obituary of Marilyn Joan Smuin Beutler, 87

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Marilyn Joan Smuin Beutler, 87, of Atascadero, passed away, peacefully on Wednesday, May 17. She was born to Franklin Smuin and Ruby Grace Lundquist in Glendale, Los Angeles, California on August 3rd, 1935. Marilyn loved to learn and while attending college she continued to be an outstanding student. She was a member of the Scholarship Society and Girls’ Athletic Club. She participated in several sports including swimming and archery.

In the fall of her sophomore year in 1954 while attending Pasadena City College, the honey-blonde tried out for Rose Queen during her physical education class. 1800 other young ladies tried out for the same honor. The competition was a requirement back then… Four tryouts later she was chosen to reign as queen over the 1955 Rose Parade and the 66th annual Tournament of Roses festivities. She’s had the privilege of being a member of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses for over sixty-eight years, staying active with former queens.

After her marriage in 1955, she received her bachelor’s degree and a Kindergarten-Primary Credential in Education at UCLA. She taught elementary school for several years while starting her young family of five and continued to substitute for over twenty-five years as well as tutoring, young children. She loved to bake and compete in local county and state fairs with her scrumptious baked goods and desserts. Marilyn has won hundreds of ribbons and multiple sweepstake awards, and in 1975 she published her first cookbook, “County Fair Prize Cookies.” She is the author of over ten Cookbooks, which include many of her prize-winning recipes. She was extremely active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has served as primary president, primary teacher, junior Sunday school coordinator, and cooking instructor/specialist.

In 1989 Marilyn married Laurn K. Beutler and they blended their two families, to include 9 children. Their love and devotion for each other was endless. Marilyn’s life revolved around her faithful husband, devoted children, and her love for her many grandchildren. Marilyn is survived by her devoted husband Laurn, and loving children Cheryl (Wayne) Moyle, Robert (April) Martell, David (Jennifer) Martell, Debra (Jonathan) Bever, and Steven Martell. She has 13 loving Grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.

Laurn and Marilyn have been happily married for over 33 years. His children include Lorilee (Brian) Kerr, Sherri (Rick) Kitchen, Judi (Dan) Huni, and Robert L. (Audrey) Beutler. He has 15 loving grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Marilyn’s parents, her brother, her sister, three grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, preceded her in death. Marilyn will be remembered for being a peacemaker, a teacher of children, a beautiful Rose Queen, a prize-winning master baker, and for her strong testimony of Jesus Christ.

Her family would like to thank Central Coast Hospice for their service and care and Chapel of Roses Funeral Home for helping arrange the Celebration of her life.

Funeral services and celebration of Marilyn’s extraordinary life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

The family will meet with devoted friends and loved ones on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 10 – 11 a.m., before the service.

Funeral service location: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2600 Ramona Road, Atascadero, California 93422.

Those unable to attend may wish to watch the live stream available on Zoom:

Topic: Marilyn Beutler Funeral

Time: June 1, 2023, 11 a.m. Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/95215426952?pwd=bEI3aXBCWG1GU1BRVXNEU2JtQVpGUT09

Meeting ID: 952 1542 6952

Passcode: Beutler

Internment, Atascadero Cemetery District (Pine Mountain Cemetery), 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero, CA 93422.

In lieu of flowers, donations may made to The Tournament of Roses Foundation-Tournament of Roses Association 391 South Orange Grove Blvd Pasadena, CA 91184, Ph: (626)449-4100, Email: info@tournamentofroses.com

Or to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Aid Fund.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media