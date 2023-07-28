Obituary of Marilyn Louise Yingling, 85

– Marilyn Louise Yingling (ne Kensicki) of San Miguel, and formerly Torrance, Calif., passed away at home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Marilyn was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 23, 1938, to the late Rose (ne Pospisil) and Stephen Kensicki. She attended Lourdes Academy High School in Cleveland.

She is survived by her husband Richard, her daughters Laura Pratt and Vanessa Yingling, her four grandchildren Angela Pratt, Andrew Pratt, Alexandra Gabriel-Yingling, and Nicholas Gabriel-Yingling, as well as her sister Diane Mazzocco, brother Philip Kensicki, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Steven (Sonny) Kensicki. She worked for The Hospice Foundation in Torrance Calif., from 1987-2000.

Marilyn was known for her funny words for things and an appreciation of “Seinfeld” references. Memorial donations may be made in (Marilyn’s name) to the Hospice Foundation of America https://hospicefoundation.org/Donate, the National Hospice Foundation https://netforum.nhpco.org/eweb/DynamicPage.aspx?Site=NHPCO&Webcode=GlobalDonate, or your local Hospice provider.

