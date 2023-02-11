Obituary of Marjorie Maxine McCulley, 97

Nov. 15, 1925 – Jan. 2, 2023

– It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Marjorie McCulley on Jan. 2, 2023. She was 97 years old.

Marjorie Maxine Mapes was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Maywood, Calif., the only child of Edith Giesey Mapes and Harry Francis Mapes. Her early childhood was spent in the Bay Area, first in San Francisco, later in Oakland. A senior in high school, the family moved to Southern California where she graduated from South Gate High School as Valedictorian, and went on to UCLA, graduating in 1947. She married Walter McCulley in 1946, shortly after he returned from Navy duty overseas.

In 1947, they moved to Santa Barbara where Marjorie taught elementary school and Walter attended UCSB. A two-year stint in Cuyama teaching followed Walter’s graduation from UCSB before a return to the Santa Barbara area for 25 years. While Walter worked at Cold Spring School, Marjorie did substitute teaching and later returned to full-time teaching with the Santa Barbara City Schools. During this time, their four children were born and raised, as well. Early in their marriage, Marjorie and Walter became Christians and set a pattern for their lifetime of volunteer work and church activities. Marjorie served in many areas as a Pioneer Girl leader, Sunday School Teacher, and was active in church mission programs.

In 1977, after Walter’s retirement, the McCulleys served as volunteers at the Navajo Gospel Mission in Oraibi, Ariz.- Marj as a teacher, Walter as an administrator of the Navajo Boarding School.

In 1979, they moved to Prescott, Ariz. where they continued their church involvement while enjoying retirement and various forms of employment.

Thirty-five years ago, the “pull” back to family in California brought them to Paso Robles, where they joined Atascadero Bible Church and continued their love of volunteering and service.

Marjorie became active in the newly formed branch of CRTA, and served many years in various offices and on committees.

Marjorie is survived by children, Timothy McCulley, Paso Robles, Colleen (Jim) Smith, Santa Barbara, Terri (Mark) Thompson, Lodi, and Barbara McCulley, Paso Robles. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kasey Coleman, Krystle (Ross) Levin, Dani Thompson, Kody Coleman, and two great-grandchildren, Rory and Presley Levin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2018.

An intimate celebration of life will be held by the family in Paso Robles.

