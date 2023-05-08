Obituary of Mark Allen Rhea, 64

– Mark Allen Rhea age 64 from Atascadero passed away on April 23, 2023.

Mark was a man of faith who showed God’s love everywhere he went – an example for every soul he touched. The love he carried for his wife and daughters was admirable, constant, and steadfast. A relentless source of strength for his entire family. A loving Papa, who made his grandkids feel like superheroes. But Dad, YOU are the hero for us all. We didn’t think we could feel a deeper love once you left us, but we feel you more than ever since you’ve flown up to Heaven.

Mark is survived by his beautiful wife, three daughters, his mother, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren.

