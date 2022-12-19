Obituary of Mark D. Stevens, 81

– Mark D. Stevens passed away on Dec. 10, 2022, at Twin Cities Hospital in Templeton.

He was born in Los Angeles on July 2, 1941. He was raised by his parents, Jack and Arlie Stevens in Norwalk, Calif. He graduated from Santa Fe High School in 1960. Later that year, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. After the Marine Corps, he joined the Los Angeles Police Department in October 1964.

In 1965, he met and married the love of his life, Anita. They raised their two children, Kirsten and Brian, in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Mark obtained his bachelor’s degree from Cal State Northridge in 1971, and a Master of Public Administration from USC in 1976. He attended the FBI National Academy in 1979.

He retired from LAPD as a Captain III from Devonshire Division on January 1, 1991. He and Anita set off on their 39-foot sailboat, the WindRunner, for Mexican waters. They made three separate trips to Mexico, staying several years on two of the trips. The last trip was in 1996.

Mark worked for Island Packers in Ventura where he obtained his 100 Ton Coast Guard license. He was also a Monterey County Park Ranger. In 1998, they sold the WindRunner and moved to Paso Robles. It was here that they built their dream home on 7 acres in Spanish Camp. Mark acted as the general contractor with the help of their son, Brian.

Mark had been a member of the Paso Robles Lions Club, and served as President. He was also a member of the Santa Lucia Sportsmen’s Association.

Mark and Anita also spent much time traveling with their trailer, always taking their golf clubs.

Mark is survived by his wife of 57 years, Anita, daughter, Kirsten (fiancé Troy), son Brian (Kristi), as well as his adoring grandchildren, Megan Hursey, Trevor Hursey, Hayley Hursey, and Madison Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Paso Robles Lion’s Club, Channel Islands Park Foundation, local library, or animal rescue/shelter.

There are no services planned at this time.

For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400.

