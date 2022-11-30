Obituary of Mark Robert Dusi, 67

Nov. 29, 1954 – Nov. 5, 2022

– Mark Robert Dusi of Atascadero passed on Nov. 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Karlene, daughter Melanie, son Dean, and grandchildren Trinity and Blane.

Mark loved to hike, bike and ski. He also loved to travel around the globe.

Mark was proud of his college education:

BS Chemistry, Cal Poly

MS Chemistry, SJSU

MS Statistical Process Control, SJSU

His education led to a 35+ year career at Lockheed Martin starting as a chemist and advancing to systems analyst in the defense industry.

A celebration of life will be held on Dec. 7 between 3 and 5:30 p.m. at the family home.

– From Dignity Memorial

