Obituary of Mark Steven Adams, 66

Mark Steven Adams (San Luis Obispo County)

– Born Feb 15, 1958, at the Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital. He passed away on March 8, 2024, in Templeton after a long illness.

Mark was the oldest of six children born to Donald and Gail Adams. He attended St Rose Catholic School and Paso Robles High School. He was briefly married to Joan Clees, the girl next door.

He held various jobs throughout his work career. He worked in the oil fields, Heritage Ranch Water District, co-owned a glass etching business, and long haul trucker. He was an avid gardener. His last few years were spent living and working on a vineyard in Templeton. The peace and solitude of country life suited him and he had some of his happiest years living on the vineyard.

He leaves behind his beloved kitty Bruiser, and siblings Patrick Adams, Cynthia ( Bill) Murdock, Suzanne (David) Garcia, Matthew Adams, and John ( Laura) Adams. He also leaves Aunt Maggie Vandergon and many cousins, as well as niece Alisha Adams, nephew David Adams, niece Sara (Francisco) Gamino and their children Frankie and Bella.

He was pre-deceased by his father Donald Adams, mother Gail Woone Skavland, grandparents Frank and Ella Adams, and Richard and Bonnie Woone.

All who knew Mark would say he lived life “my way.”

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media