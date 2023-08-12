Paso Robles News|Saturday, August 12, 2023
Obituary of Marvin Adams Sr., 66 

Posted: 5:19 am, August 12, 2023
– Marvin Adams Sr., age 66, of Atascadero, California passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023.

A memorial service for Marvin will be held Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery, 3450 El Camino Real, Atascadero, California 93422.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Adams family.

Comments

