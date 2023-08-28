Obituary of Mary Louise Balekian, 85

– On Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, our beloved mother, Mary Louise Balekian passed away, at the age of 85. She is at home in heaven now with our Lord Jesus Christ, God bless her soul for all eternity.

Mary was born Aug. 28, 1937, in New York, NY to Ethel Florence Morris and Edward Joseph Paul, and she had six siblings. She graduated from Teaneck High School in New Jersey in 1956, and married John Phillip Halligan. They relocated to Camarillo California, where she raised her four children before moving to Paso Robles, CA where she spent the remainder of her life.

She was employed at Port Hueneme Base and had a career in accounting until retirement. She enjoyed swimming, and skating when she was younger, she was also a great seamstress who loved to sew and do needlepoint. Her other enjoyments were Bible study, reading books, playing word games and sunsets at the beach. But Mary’s greatest love in life was for her faith, family and friends. Her love was felt through her actions and through her words.

She is survived by daughter, Lynn Stone and her husband Mark Stone, her son John Halligan, and daughter, Karen Burgess and her husband Dan Burgess. She was a grandmother to 7 grandchildren and great-grandmother to 7 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by numerous family members, including her son, Glenn Halligan.

A private family memorial was held on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, to release and celebrate her life, she will be “Forever in our hearts.”

