Obituary of Maxine Rhyne Christie, 85

– Maxine Rhyne Christie passed away at San Juan Villa in Port Townsend, Wash., on Feb. 18, 2023. The beloved wife of Norman Christie, she was born June 9, 1937, in Paso Robles. After contracting polio in 1954, and then finishing high school in Paso Robles, she graduated with honors from Cal Poly – San Luis Obispo, earning a bachelor’s in education. Married to Robert Averill, she taught school in Anaheim and then pursued a career in Interior Design. Beginning in 1980, she served five years as city planning commissioner in Downey, Calif.

In 1990, she earned a master’s in urban planning at USC, and eventually became chief city planner for Manhattan Beach Calif. In 1997, she married Norman Christie and retired from work. She now had time to exercise her skills as a gourmet cook, fisherman, backpacker, wineau, oil painter, and world traveler. Earning an FAA Co-pilot certificate, she enjoyed frequent flights to their casita in Baja California. After moving to Port Hadlock, Wash., in 1997, and surviving breast cancer in 1998, she was active in the AAUW Book Group, JeffCo Wine Tasters, and ardently supported liberal political candidates. Maxine is survived by her husband, Norman, sons Robert Averill and wife Janine; Michael Averill and wife Shelly; and Walter Averill and wife Máire Murphy; step-daughter Linda Christie, five grand-daughters who often called her “Grandma Nordstrom,” and five great-grandchildren.

Her remains have been sent to Recompose, in Seattle, where she will be composted and returned to the earth. There will be a memorial held in Northern California where most of her family reside. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Foundation would be appropriate and appreciated.

