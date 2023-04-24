Obituary of Merle Virginia Brinkley, 94

Merle Virginia Brinkley

April 5, 1928 – March 13, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Merle Virginia Brinkley, of Atascadero, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2023. She was born on April 5, 1928, in Arkansas to Sam Baker and Eva Low Baker. She was number 5 of 11 children. Her life was spent in various food service jobs from Woolworth’s lunch counter to managing the cafeteria at Burrough’s in Pasadena, Ca. She married John Brinkley in 1954. John and Virginia moved to Atascadero, Ca. in 1979 after they both retired. They loved the Lord and were very active in service at Faith Baptist Church, Atascadero. They hosted missionaries and provided many meals for friends and family. Over the years Virginia taught Sunday school youth classes, was an Awana leader and oversaw the nursery.

She was preceded in death by her husband John and two step-children, James Brinkley, and Claudia Raymond. She is survived by one sister, Liz Finley (Aaron) Gardena, Ca., her daughter-in-law Mary Brinkley, Atascadero, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Roses Assisted Living for their loving care over the last 11 months. Burial will be held at 11 a.m., April 28, at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park. Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., April 28, at Faith Baptist Church, Atascadero. In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Apr. 23.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media