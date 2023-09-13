Obituary of Michael Darwin Christensen, 69

– Michael Darwin Christensen, butcher (passed 9/2/23), born July 13, 1954, in Paso Robles at War Memorial Hospital. Graduated 1972 Paso Robles High, survived by (wife) Brande Christensen (brothers) Don, Jerry, Jonny & Wesley Christensen, (children) Terrence Savage, Cody Christensen, Julia Savage, Jared Christensen, Austin Christensen, (grandchildren) Christofer Jewett, Masen Jewett, Florence Christensen, Warren Savage, Dominic Adams, Clarice Savage, Rowan Savage, Russel Adams, Kolbie Christensen.

Mike was a family man and lover of the outdoors. On any given weekend you would find him on the ranch cutting wood and barbecuing with lifelong friends and family. His passion was hunting. He shared his knowledge and days hunting with his boys, grandboys and friends and family. He took many big bucks in Colorado and California. Mostly local at Peachy Canyon Buck Camp.

His children and grandchildren were his life. He shared 18 years with Brande as a teammate and in marriage.

SLO County will not find a better butcher who knew the old ways and traditions he luckily passed on to his boys.

He will be so missed and loved by so many!

