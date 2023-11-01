Obituary of Mitchell Douglas Wilson, 80

– Mitchell Douglas Wilson, age 80, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Mitchell is preceded in death by his father, Hurley; mother, Helen; brothers Steve and Don and son Mitchell, Jr.. He is survived by his sister, Patsy Rivers; brothers, Tony, Terry and Sam Wilson and daughter, Darlene Wilson.

Mitchell began an upholstery business in San Jose, then Morro Bay, and then on down to Grover Beach. He was a master upholsterer and cared very much for his customers. He spent his last years caring for his son after relocating to Paso Robles, California.

