Obituary of Monte Hackney, 82

Monte Hackney

August 2, 1940 – May 30, 2023

Lubbock, Texas – Monte Hackney passed away May 30, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas.

– Monte was born in Paso Robles, California on Aug. 2, 1940, to Carl and Opal Hackney, and graduated from Paso Robles High School in 1959.

He served in the United States Army in Company D, 17th Engineer Battalion 2nd Armored Division, 4th US Army, from 1965 until 1967 and served in Vietnam. He received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Metal, the Vietnam Service Metal w/2 Bronze Service Stars, and the National Defense Service Metal. He was Honorably Discharged on July 20, 1967, at Fort Hood, Texas.

Monte is survived by his wife of 55 years, Connie Anderson Hackney, two daughters, Kim Hackney Manzonie and Tami Hackney Standridge, seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nephews Rod Smiley and Duane Moore, and nieces Debbie Moore Vandergon and Ka’ren Moore Roden and bother-in-law, Larry Moore. He was preceded in death by his father and mother Carl and Opal Hackney, his son Ty Hackney and daughter Meshell Hackney and his sisters Peggy Hackney Smiley and June Hackney Moore.

