Obituary of Nadine Naomi Dorn, 81

Nadine Naomi Dorn

Dec. 18, 1941 – April 25, 2023

Atascadero, California

– Nadine Naomi Dorn, 81, of Atascadero, passed away peacefully on April 25, 2023, surrounded by her family. Nadine was born to Edgar and Virginia Vassar in San Jose CA in 1941. After graduating from San Juan High School in Sacramento Nadine married Roger Staver in Carmel, CA in 1962. The couple moved to San Luis Obispo with their two children Carrie Ann and Roger Scott in 1969. Nadine attended Cuesta Colleges Nursing Program and graduated with honors in 1974. She worked at the San Luis Obispo Medical Clinic for most of her career.

She later married John Arthur Dorn in August 1981. The couple moved to Atascadero in 1983 where they resided for the remainder of their lives. Nadine was devoted to her family and her faith in God.

Services for Nadine will be held on Friday, May 05, 2023, at the Templeton Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church at 4 p.m.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on May 2, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media