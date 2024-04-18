Obituary of Nancy Ann Tyner, 87

Nancy Ann Tyner

Aug. 9, 1936 – March 25, 2024

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Nancy Ann Tyner, age 87, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024.

A memorial service for Nancy will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 2:03 p.m. at Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home, 1703 Spring St, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

