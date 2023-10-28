Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 28, 2023
Obituary of Nancy Lee Peterson, 79 

Posted: 5:13 am, October 28, 2023 by News Staff
Obituary of Nancy Lee Peterson, 79

Obituary of Nancy Lee Peterson, 79.

Nancy Lee Peterson
Jan. 5, 1944 – Oct. 11, 2023

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Nancy Lee Peterson, age 79, of Templeton, California passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023.

A graveside service for Nancy will be held Friday, Nov. 3, at 12 p.m. at Atascadero – Pine Mountain Cemetery, 1 Cemetery Road, Atascadero, CA 93422.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Peterson family.

