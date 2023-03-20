Obituary of Patricia ‘Pat’ Gearhart, 72

Patricia (Pat) Gearhart

Oct. 21, 1950 – Feb. 21, 2023

Paso Robles

– Patricia “Pat” Gearhart, a beloved resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Feb. 21, 2023, at the age of 72. The world lost a bright light that day, but Pat’s legacy of kindness, compassion, and service will live on forever in our hearts.

Pat was born on Oct. 21, 1950, in Bethesda, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late Rosemary and Gerald Phelan. As part of a Military family, she grew up in many towns until her family put down roots in Oxnard, California. Pat was a registered nurse for over 30 years, providing compassionate patient care. In addition to her nursing career, Pat was passionate about education and spent many years volunteering in Paso Robles classrooms. She loved helping children learn and grow; her kind, nurturing spirit left a lasting impression on everyone she worked with.

Pat was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She was married to her beloved husband, Tim, for 43 years. Together they raised three wonderful children: Daniel, Katie, and Megan. Pat was a dedicated and loving mother who always put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and was known for her warm smile, generous heart, and infectious laughter.

Pat will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her. Her legacy of kindness, compassion, and service will live on in the lives of those she touched.

A viewing and rosary will be held on March 23 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home in Paso Robles. A service will be held at Saint Rose Church on March 24 at 10:30, followed by a gathering at Paso Robles Cemetery. A reception will be held following the cemetery at the Saint Rose Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made at PatGearhart.org. Funds beyond the funeral costs will be donated to her favorite charities.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Mar. 18, 2023.

-From Legacy.com.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media