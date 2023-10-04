Obituary of Phoebe Farnam, 90

Phoebe D. Farnam

Oct. 23, 1932 – Sept. 18, 2023

– Phoebe passed away on Sept. 18 after a long battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia in Atascadero. She was born on Oct. 23, 1932, in San Francisco to Robert L. and Phoebe Maltby Dohrmann, their first child. Her beloved brother, Robert M. Dohrmann was born three years later. At age two Phoebe made her first trip – of more than 100 – to Yosemite, where her grandfather, A.B.C. Dohrmann was Chairman of the Yosemite Park & Curry Company. Paddy, as she was known in childhood, attended the Dominican Convent School for Girls in San Rafael from 1942 to 1950. She graduated from Cal in 1954, having spent her college summers waiting tables in Yosemite. Phoebe met W.E. “Ed” Farnam, Jr. (also from Cal) in 1955 while skiing at Sugar Bowl. They were married in 1958 and spent nearly every vacation for the next 46 years in the Sierra Nevada skiing, camping, hiking, and fishing.

In the 1960s Phoebe and Ed welcomed their children, Robert, Edward, Michael, and Caroline. In 1973 Phoebe began teaching, and in 1983 she transitioned into the non-profit sector. She first worked for the Fresno Philharmonic, and later for the San Joaquin River Parkway Trust as Development Director. She retired in 2002 but continued to volunteer for the Trust until 2016, always happy to see the continued restoration of the lovely San Joaquin River.

Phoebe was a lifelong enthusiastic supporter of the arts, from her days as an usher at the San Francisco Symphony to her season tickets for the SF Opera and Symphony. She adored gardening and travel, favoring the western US and Alaska, but also made it to Patagonia, New Zealand, Turkey, and many European cities. A quiet person by nature, she was ruggedly independent, driving to Alaska solo, taking up rafting on the Snake River, and snowshoeing in the Sierra. She loved cooking and ensured that her family and friends were always well-fed.

Raising four children was a challenge at which Phoebe excelled. With Ed, they impressed upon their children the value of education and hard work and saw to it that all four graduated from college and embarked on successful careers and lives. In the ’80s, Phoebe was very active with the Sierra Club, co-leading High Sierra pack trips in the summers and forming lifelong friendships. Later, and for 25 years, she orchestrated similar Sierra trips for large groups of family and friends. Phoebe was happiest if she was camped at over 8,000 feet and could find fresh snow for cocktails.

Phoebe lived a rich, full life, and was predeceased by her husband, Ed, and sister-in-law, Barbara. She is survived by her children: Robert (Amparo); Edward; Michael (Cristy); Caroline (Nick) Franco; and daughter-in-law, Sarah McCurdy. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Dohrmann; Brother-in-law, Robert M. Farnam (Jan); nephew Robert J. (Kathleen), with great nephew and niece, Robert L. and Willa; and niece, Jennifer. Her grandchildren Andrew, Julia (Aimy), Kevin (Amy), Camille, and Colleen all have fond memories of time with her in the mountains. They also remember Grandma reading many stories to them and arriving everywhere with coolers full of food.

In celebration and gratitude for Phoebe’s life there will be a Mass at St. William’s Church in Atascadero, CA on Monday, October 23rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Yosemite Conservancy.

Published by San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2023.

