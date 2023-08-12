Obituary of Quenton Jr. Hayes, 74

Jan. 25, 1949 – July 15, 2023

– Quenton Jr Hayes, a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, passed away on July 15, 2023.

The son of Audrey and John Hay, Quenton was born in West Liberty, Kentucky, and grew up in Morehead, Kentucky. He had four older sisters: Angelean Hay-Sexton, Rose Hay-Johnson, Celia Hay, Verna Hay-Carey. He had one younger brother, Jeffrey Hayes.

At the age of 19, Quenton enlisted in the Army. He valued his service highly and obtained the rank of corporal. He proudly and bravely served in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. Other duty stations included Fort Ord and Fort Hunter Liggett in California.

While stationed in California, he met the love of his life, Maria Aguilar-Hayes, and after half a year they got married. They would celebrate their anniversary on July 17.

Quenton will be remembered for his strength, his kind heart, and his discipline. He always went out of his way to help others. His spent his final years going on mission trips and fostering children, sharing the love of God to those in need.

Quenton is survived by his loving wife, Maria, and his three children, Cynthia, Angela, and Timothy. He has 7 beautiful grandchildren: Patrick, Brayden, Colin, Jannelle, Isaiah, Elijah, and Luke. He is expecting his first great-grandchild, Quenton, this September.

