Obituary of Ramona L. Downey Teter, 92

Remembrance memorial services will be held at later date

–Ramona L. Downey Teter, 92, passed away on July 5, 2021 in Atascadero. She was proceeded in death by her first husband Willard Downey and daughter Gloria Thomsen and is survived by husband Richard Teter and 5 daughters and 4 sons also sisters Sadie Bishop and Deloris Henry.

She has 25 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

A remembrance memorial services will be held at later date.

