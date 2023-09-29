Obituary of Raymond Edward Gutzmann, 85 

Paso Robles News|Friday, September 29, 2023
Posted: 6:05 am, September 29, 2023 by News Staff
Raymond Edward Gutzmann.

In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home

– Raymond Edward Gutzmann, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

A celebration of life for Raymond will be held Friday, Oct. 13, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 1645 Park St, Paso Robles, California 93446.

 

-From Legacy.com. 

