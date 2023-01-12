Obituary of Rev. Roy Franklin Spinks, 72

Rev. Roy Franklin Spinks

Feb. 13, 1950 – Jan. 2, 2023

Templeton, California

– Roy was born in Borger, Texas to Curtis Franklin Spinks and Jane Belle Spinks. He graduated from West High school in Bakersfield, Calif., then went on to study at PCofG Bible College.

He became a License minister in 1970 and was Ordained in 1979. Rev. Roy Spinks started preaching the word at the young age of 16 years old when he dedicated his life to the Lord. He was a pastor for 46 years. He held the position of PYPA Central CA youth leader for 7 years. Roy was a member of PCofG for over 52 years.

Roy was a funny, loving, thoughtful and charismatic man that made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed collecting antique fruit jars, fishing, camping, studying God’s word and spending quality time with his family. He met the love of his life when he was only 16 years old and 57 years later they were still head over heels for each other.

Roy was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Surviving in addition to the love of his life and wife of 52 years of marriage Patricia Ann (Boen) Spinks was his 4 children. Daughters; Sharlen Allen, Tricia and her husband Troy Harbour. Sons; Roy Lee Spinks his spouse Andra Spinks. Youngest son Brandon Spinks, Gogo & 15 grandchildren. One brother Elbert Ray & wife. Many nieces, Nephews, brother and sister in laws and cousins.

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Jan. 11, 2023.

From Legacy.com.

