Obituary of Richard A. Pettit, 93

– Richard A. Pettit, aged 93, of Paso Robles, passed away peacefully on Feb. 28, 2023, in Templeton, California. Richard was a devoted husband to his late wife Marcella M. Pettit, and was also a proud father to his late daughters Carol Pettit and Catherine Dickenson. He was a loving brother to Fred (Martha) Pettit and Nancy (Chuck) Schuchman.

Richard leaves behind a legacy of love and family. He is survived by his children Barbara Sims, Edward (Kari) Pettit, Susan (Larry) Faragalli, and Michael Pettit, as well as 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Richard will be laid to rest in a private interment at St. Isidore’s Parish in Bloomingdale, IL. The family has requested that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in lieu of flowers. Richard will be remembered for his kind and gentle nature, which touched the lives of many.

Published by Legacy Remembers from Apr. 27 to Apr. 30, 2023.

