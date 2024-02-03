Obituary of Richard Albert Lacey, 84

– Son of Joseph Carlisle Lacey II and Odessa Henderson Lacey, Richard was born July 19, 1940 in Sacramento. He was preceded to heaven by his wife Donna Lee Lacey. He is survived by his brother Joseph Carlisle Lacey III and sister Shirley Ann Dalager. Daughter Paige Elizabeth Lacey and sons Jonathan Matthew Lacey and Timothy Joel Lacey. Grandchildren: Elijah Quinn Lacey, Isaiah Avery Lacey, Ashley Nicole Ontiveros-Lacey, Brianna Noel Reyes, Erika Lauren Montgomery, Kyle Christian Lacey, Robert Brandon Montgomery, and Ryan Matthew Lacey. As well as Great Grandchildren Aleena Odessa Guzman, Oziah Ricardo Ortiz, Mateo Benjamin Gonzalez, Ivy Rey Estrada, Nicholas Matthew Devine, and Emily Ann Devine.

Richard was a devoted husband and loving family man. He was also a friend and role model to so many throughout his life. He was known for his big heart, warm smile, and generosity. He was a pillar in this family, the voice of reason, and someone everyone looked up to. He was class personified, wrapped up in a jovial spirit, and his presence always brightened up the room.

We invite you all to share pictures and memories. It was his wish that we laugh, reminisce, and smile together during this time.

