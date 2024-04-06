Obituary of Richard Burch

Published by Legacy Remembers on Apr. 5, 2024

– Richard Burch led a life of deep faith and dedication to serving the Lord, leaving a profound impact on those around him. Born on April 24, 1956, in Tampa Bay, Florida, to his parents Jack (1926-2020) and Betty Burch (1928-1999), he was raised in a family of four, with two sisters, Carol and Wanda, and a brother, Steve. Jack and Betty raised Richard and his siblings in a loving and faithful household, focusing on teachings of service and devotion. Despite moving across various states during his childhood and adulthood, including Florida, Texas, Louisiana, California, and Montana, Richard found stability in his unwavering faith.

Richard’s educational journey took him to San Fernando Valley Christian High School, where he actively participated in sports, excelling in football and track. After graduating in 1972, he pursued higher education at Abilene Christian University briefly before transferring to Pepperdine University, where he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Religion. His time at Pepperdine included studying abroad in Heidelberg, Germany, where he mastered the German language and worked with a local congregation. Later, he obtained his Master of Arts in Educational Administration from Pepperdine University.

Richard’s professional life took him to working for United Cerebral Palsy, Pepperdine University, and was the chaplain for the Templeton Fire Department. However, his true calling lay in ministry, which he began in 1998 at the Temple City Church of Christ. Over the years, he served two other congregations, including the Lompoc Church of Christ and the Northside Church of Christ in Atascadero, CA, where he worked until his passing.

Richard married Shawn Carter (1982-1987) and together had three children: Jacob (1984), Trevor (1985), and Kellie (1988). In 1993, Richard met Janice Thibeault while studying for his master’s degree. They started dating in December 1993 after their first date at the Montrose Christmas Parade. Janice said yes to the dress on March 4, 1994 and they were married July 23, 1994 at Pepperdine University. In 1997, they welcomed Jennifer and later Natalie in 2001. They had a strong marriage and were a team in marriage, parenting, and ministry. Richard cherished his role as a father, with his love and dedication to his children being present in his everyday life.

He was a proud, supportive, and encouraging father to his five children. Richard was the proud grandfather to Brayden, Leanna, Lucia, and another grandchild to be born this September. His grandchildren affectionately knew him as Poppy (Natalie also called him Poppy). His teachings of love, compassion, strength, and a desire to help others, lives on in his children. Richard was a passionate person and cared for others in a way that was unique. Every relationship he had, be it with a family member, friend, or even a stranger he met once, would be affected by his deep laughter and kind words. He always spread love and a smile to anyone he encountered.

Richard enjoyed sailing, baseball, barbershop singing, funny shirts, and sharing his favorite dumb jokes. He was an integral part of the Central Coast Chordsmen, where he found joy in singing with fellow barbershoppers. Whether it was by singing, sharing a joke, or wearing a funny shirt, Richard knew how to bring a smile and laugh to those around him. One dumb joke he never gave up repeating since he was a child sitting in the car with his father, mother, and three siblings was: What’s big, red, and eats rocks? A big red rock eater.

While death is a moment of sadness, his faith, love, and service brings comfort to those around him with the reminder and hope of reuniting with him in Heaven. He fought the good fight, completed the race, kept the faith, and now wears the victor’s crown.

