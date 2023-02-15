Obituary of Richard Edwin Guerra, 81

Richard Edwin Guerra

Atascadero, California

Nov. 6, 1940 – Oct. 13, 2022

– On Oct. 13, 2022, after a very long battle with cancer, Richard Edwin Guerra (81) left this earth and went to heaven to reside eternally with his Savior, Jesus Christ.

Richard was a quiet man with a quick wit. All who knew him loved him, most of all his family.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1940, the oldest child of Alvin and Thelma Guerra, in San Jose, California. The family then moved to San Francisco where Richard spent his early childhood. When he was 12 years old, the family moved to San Luis Obispo to be near extended family and grandparents with whom he was very close.

He attended local schools and graduated from San Luis Obispo High School in 1958. From there he went on to attend Cal Poly SLO for two years.

Richard met Ruth Ann Connor at a Fourth of July party in 1961. They were married the following year and raised their two children in San Luis Obispo. He was employed at the Pacific Gas and Electric power plant in Morro Bay for 30 years.

He loved baseball and pitched for San Luis Obispo High School (winning the CIF championship in 1958), Cal Poly SLO, the semi-pro San Luis Blues, and the 7th Army Training Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany while serving in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968.

He loved hunting and golfing with family and friends, and every year he looked forward to the “Ironman” retreats with his longtime high school buddies.

Richard was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his family and all their accomplishments. He and Ruth Ann loved being able to attend their children’s and grandsons’ events and games, from kindergarten soccer through college basketball. His family was his greatest joy.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Sharon Elaine Guerra, infant daughter Stacy Leigh Guerra, and stepfather Earl Lewis.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Ann, daughter Kelley Sanchez (Frank), son Jeffrey Guerra (Jocelyn), and grandsons Connor Kim, Taylor Kim, Trevor Sanchez, Lucas Robertson, and Dean Guerra. Our memories of you enlarge our hearts.

The family has held a small private memorial.

“Absent from the body, together with the Lord” II Corinthians 5:8

Published by San Luis Obispo County Tribune on Feb. 15, 2023.

