Obituary of Richard M. LaPiana, 84

Obituary of Richard M. LaPiana, Atascadero

– Richard LaPiana passed away on January 10, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his family and his beloved dog Guido. Born in San Fransico on July 3, 1939. Richard “Rick” lived a prosperous life in Santa Barbara running and owning the historical family-owned restaurant The Talk of the Town for more than 42 years. Retired from the hospitality business in the early 2000s, he and his wife Barbara moved to Polson Montana to be closer to family.

Family was everything to him, he never missed the opportunity to cook for the ones he loved. A dear friend wrote: “A person could not ask for a better honest and truer friend than that of Rick LaPiana.”

Rick is survived by his wife Barbara of 65 years, his 3 daughters and their families, 9 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.

We love you to the moon and back,

Your family.

Published by Daily Inter Lake on Jan. 17, 2024.

From legacy.com

The Paso Robles News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Share To Social Media