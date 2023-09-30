Obituary of Richard M. Vear, 80

– Richard M. Vear, 80, of Bradley, passed away Monday, Aug.28, 2023, at his home in Oak Shores on Lake Nacimiento. Born in 1942 in Santa Maria, Richard grew up in Orcutt. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, world traveler, and lake denizen. He graduated with the class of 1960 from Santa Maria High School. Soon thereafter he and four of his good friends joined the Army, stationed in Germany. His 40-year career in the oil industry took him to many countries where he experienced a multitude of cultural experiences.

His education continued with countless certificates in the safety and protocol of oil barge operation. Richard was an epic Santa Maria-style barbecuer who loved football, NASCAR, his friends, family, and dogs. His friends remember him as a truly good person with a big heart. He is survived by daughters Shonna Howenstine of Paso Robles and Melissa Vear of Atascadero; granddaughters Brie and McKenna Howenstine of Paso Robles and grandsons Maxx and Sidd Amos of Lompoc; sister Janice Harris (Jack) of Cave Creek, Ariz., and nephew Jeff Harris of Prescott, Ariz., and close friends Sherry Horton, Ruben Arroyo and Renee Carlson.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Edward (Fritz) and Gloria (Hart) Vear, his long-time girlfriend Peggy Aanenson, and his beloved dog Chester. A memorial will be held on Oct. 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Oak Shores Club House.

You took a long run at life, Richard, and will be missed by the many that loved you.

