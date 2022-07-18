Obituary of Richard Vance St. Oegger, 79

Dec. 24, 1942 – July 1, 2022

– Richard Vance St. Oegger, 79, passed away at home on July 1, 2022. He was born on Dec. 24, 1942, in Los Angeles, California.

Vance is survived by his wife of 56 years, Vicki St. Oegger, and their daughter, Vanessa St.Oegger-Menn (Jesse). There will be an empty place in the hearts of all those who loved Vance. He will forever be remembered for his kind heart, quick humor, and boundless love for his family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Vance’s memory to the Woods Humane Society.

