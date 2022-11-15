Obituary of Rita Rae Alexander, 76

Rita Rae Alexander

Feb. 23, 1946 – Oct. 27, 2022

In the care of Chapel of the Roses & Chapel of the Roses Cemetery

– Rita Rae Alexander, age 76, of Paso Robles passed away on Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. A celebration of life has yet to be planned, the family asks that those who wish to attend a ceremony bear with the family as they are in the motions of planning.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.chapeloftherosesatascadero.com for the Alexander family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media