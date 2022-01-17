Obituary of Robert ‘Bob’ Dayton Tucker, 93

– Bob passed peacefully at home of natural causes. He was born in Paso Robles in 1928, the youngest of 5 children. His siblings were Sam Tucker, Mary Cornwall, Chickie Godsey, and Cliff Tucker, all deceased. He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Joan Daniels, in 2015. His parents were Sid and Mary Tucker of Paso Robles. Bob grew up in the Paso and Shandon area. The Tucker Family had a long and proud history of civic involvement and ranching. Bob loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and travel. He and Joan visited much of western Europe, all 50 US states, Australia, New Zealand, 5 provinces in Canada, China, totaling 22 countries. He proudly served in the US Marine Corps during WWII and received an Honorable Discharge.

Bob and Joan married in 1952 and settled in Paso. They had 2 sons, Russ and Doug. The family moved to Hollister where Bob joined the California Division of Highways, now CalTrans. He began as a Maintenance Worker II and achieved Foreman in Half Moon Bay in 1968. He continued to rise through hard work, night school and excellent mentoring to Region Manager in San Jose and retired with much recognition and commendation in 2000. Bob’s civic involvement in Half Moon Bay included the Volunteer Fire Department, reaching Captain rank. He continued to serve on the Half Moon Bay Fire Commission, the Coastal Planning Commission, the Lion’s Club, Chamber of Commerce, SIRS, IDES, and the Spanishtown Historical Society. He made many great and lasting friends.

Bob is survived by his sons, Russ and Doug. Russ’s family includes daughters Vibeka, Camilla, and Linnea. He has 4 great-grandchildren. And many nieces and nephews,. He will be missed immensely.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the hospice group of your choice.

